Sheriff’s office looking for Marion County man last seen in July

MARION COUNTY, Ala. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a 23-year-old man who was last heard from on July 29th.

Charles “CJ” Wilkinson lll is missing. CJ was last heard from when his Mom texted him on July 29, 2020, around noon. According to authorities, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

CJ is 5’11” and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown wavy hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he left home on foot and was last known to be seen on Calico Road in Brilliant, Alabama.

They say his cell phone and boots were found a few feet off the side of the road on Calico Road.

He is known to hang out in Winfield, Hubbertville, Pearidge, Fayette and Hamilton, Alabama.

There have been searches by Marion County Sheriff’s Office and family by foot, K-9’s and drones, and still no sign of CJ.

His family has stated that CJ is not the type of person to leave and not tell someone where he was going. They say he’s most definitely not someone that would disappear and leave his family to worry about him.

If you have any information on CJ’s whereabouts or any information on his disappearance please contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 921-7433 or Texas EquuSearch, Midwest at (513) 503-3706.