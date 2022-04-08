PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man walked into the Russell County Jail Thursday afternoon and told deputies he wanted to confess to a murder.

Anthony Jackson, 33, is now in that jail facing capital murder charges in the 2019 drive-by-shooting death of 27-year-old Beionca Bolden, authorities told News 3.

When Jackson walked into the jail, deputies discovered he had a gun. He told deputies he wanted to confess to a murder.

“I have never seen this happen in 35 years of law enforcement,” Sheriff Heath Taylor said.

Jackson was taken to the agency’s investigative building. Phenix City Police were called when investigators realized it was a case that department had been working on.

In addition to the capital murder charges, Jackson is facing charges of promoting prison contraband and a felon in possession of a gun.

At some point, Jackson tried to escape, Taylor said. That led to an escape charge as well.

Bolden was shot inside a Phenix City home as she held her baby on June 10, 2019, family members told News 3.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey says his office is still investigating and isn’t sure if he will seek the death penalty against Jackson. It’s a capital charge now because police believe a bullet shot from a vehicle killed Bolden.

“It is still an active investigation,” Chancey said. “We are trying to confirm the facts of what he confessed to. We want to make sure that what he said he did, he did. But so far what he’s telling us is adding up.”