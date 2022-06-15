FRISCO CITY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent home invasion that occurred Tuesday morning in Frisco City. Sheriff Tom Boatwright tells WKRG News 5 a couple and an 8-year-old child were tied up in their home after two men kicked in a door around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At this point, Sheriff Boatwright believes the men were searching for valuables in the home on Perdue Hill Road and that the victims didn’t know the intruders. The suspects reportedly cut the male victim with a knife multiple times and beat him, causing serious injuries.

Sheriff Boatwright says the two suspects then forced the man out of the home and into one of the victim’s vehicles. They drove to a nearby motel and left the victim, ultimately stealing a Toyota Camry at the motel in order to get away. The license plate for the Camry is A0DuD2.

According to the sheriff, the suspects were wearing masks, gloves and hoodies. The male victim was transported to Monroe County Hospital initially but was taken to University Hospital in Mobile a short time later due to the severity of his injuries.