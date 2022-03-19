WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — U.S. Senator Richard Shelby is planning to transfer more than a third of his campaign war chest into a super PAC supporting Katie Britt, according to Politico.

“I’m going to help her, transfer it to a super PAC,” Shelby told Politico.

Britt, who served as Shelby’s chief of staff for two years and then led the Business Council of Alabama, is running to replace Shelby in the U.S. Senate. In the Republican primary, she faces U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, Mike Durant, Lillie Boddie, Karla DuPriest, and Jake Schafer.

Politico reported Shelby is planning to transfer up to $6 million of his money to back Britt. According to our news partners at AL.com, multiple super PACs are supporting Britt’s bid, but Shelby has not declared which one he will provide the funds to.

Shelby has served Alabama in the U.S. Senate since 1987. The Republican primary to succeed him will be held on May 24, with a runoff scheduled in June, if necessary.