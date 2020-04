BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is working the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside Roots Cafe in the 4000 block of 24th Street North.

According to BPD Chief Patrick Smith, the department received a call at 8:50 a.m. regarding an officer who needed help near Roots Cafe. Smith said that according to the officer, a patron in the restaurant refused to pay for their food and was causing a disturbance before leaving the building to get in their car. The officer, who was already in the cafe, went outside to the shooter's car to talk to them.