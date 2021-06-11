Shelby County authorities searching for missing man not seen in over a week

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — In the White's Lake community of Lauderdale County, silence is breaking.

A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted 49-year-old Christopher Thomas Clark on nearly twenty counts of sexual abuse, sexual torture, and sodomy.

Investigators said one adult male came forward and said he was abused starting at age 14. They said two other adult males have also come forward and said Clark sexually abused them as well.

Lieutenant Matt Horton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office said during the investigation, it was discovered that Clark would allow minors to visit his home and engage in illegal activities.

"That's his M.O.; he used to let young kids come over to his place and kind of do what they wanted to,” Horton said. “This was a place that they would show up, a place they would do things, drink, if you will, or whatever they were doing."

Horton said from what he's gathered so far, Clark is believed to have lived in Lauderdale County for 15 to 20 years.

“Right now there's only three victims; there's without a shadow of a doubt in my mind there's more,” Horton said.

Horton hopes that coverage of the case will help even more victims come forward.