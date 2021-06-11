Shelby County authorities searching for missing man not seen in over a week

An earlier report included the information on a missing 13-year-old named Brooklyn Grace Allen in an unrelated search. She has since been found.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who has not been seen in over a week.
Authorities say 58-year-old John Raymond Randall was last seen on May 29 in the Vincent area. His blue 2020 Ford Ecosprt with Alabama tags “2151BFO” is also missing. He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds.
If you have any information Randall’s whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.