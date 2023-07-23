SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lieutenant with the Sheffield Police Department (SPD) has been found guilty on assault, reckless endangerment and menacing charges.

Max Ryan Dotson was found guilty July 21 by District Judge Carole C. Medley on assault, reckless endangerment and menacing charges in connection to a December 23, 2022, off-duty incident in Florence, where court documents say Dotson and another man “fought” inside the Good Spirits store.

According to court documents, the man told officers he didn’t know Dotson, and that Dotson hit him in his mouth and nose, and pulled a gun on him inside the store.

“[The man] told [responding officer] that he was at the counter and that he came back into the store. He said that he even held the door for him as [Dotson] exited the store…[the man] told [responding officer] that [Dotson] told him that he said something to his daughter…[the man] told [responding officer] that he ‘did not say nothing to nobody.”

When officers asked the man if he knew Dotson’s daughter, the man said he “did not even know if she was there or who she was.”

Court documents detailed the man claiming that Dotson asked about his daughter and hit him in the face. They both fought before he said Dotson stepped back and “pulled out his gun.”

At the time of his arrest in March, SPD Chief Ricky Terry told News 19 that Dotson had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation “for the time being.”

Dotson was sentenced to two years in the Lauderdale County detention center and fined 4,000 dollars for the assault and reckless endangerment charges. Additionally, he was sentenced to six months to run concurrent with the other sentences and fined 1,000 dollars on the menacing charges.

According to court records, Dotson gave an oral notice of appeal and will have 14 days to formally appeal the ruling.