Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday begins Feb. 26

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Alabama’s 10th severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday is coming up.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until midnight, Feb. 28, Alabama shoppers can stock up tax-free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.

In addition, generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday. Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.

Item included in the sales tax holiday

AAA-cell batteries

AA-cell batteries

C-cell batteries

D-cell batteries

6-volt batteries

9-volt batteries

Cellular phone battery

Cellular phone charger

Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio

Two-way radio

Weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio

Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks

Tarpaulin

Plastic sheeting

Plastic drop cloths

Other flexible, waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit

Duct tape

Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

Non-electric can opener

Artificial ice

Blue ice

Ice packs

Reusable ice

Self-contained first aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Smoke detector

Carbon monoxide detector

Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container