(WHNT) — Severe storms with strong winds, lightning and heavy rain are moving through the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday, August 9. The storm system has caused damage to homes, structures, and trees.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for News 19’s entire coverage area. You can get the latest forecast information here.

Madison County

A large number of power outages have been reported near the MidCity District.

Huntsville Utilities (HU) said crews are responding to a power outage in the Northwest Huntsville area impacting customers from Bob Wade Ln south to Old Madison Pike and from Jeff Rd east to Memorial Parkway.

As of 6:15 p.m., HU said there are approximately 6,200 customers without power. There are several tree crews working to remove debris, however, HU says many of the outages have been caused by lightning.

HU added that at this time, they are not able to give restoration estimates for specific areas/streets.

These are the reported power outages in the Tennessee Valley as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

Limestone County

The Limestone County EMA reported that lightning struck a tree and car in the 15000 block Kings Dr. The caller said that it blew 2 tires out on the vehicle.

Additionally, Limestone County EMA said there is tree across the road on Highway 72 at Little Elk Road, which has caused a 2 vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, but the westbound lane is blocked.

Fire departments have reportedly responded to multiple fires in Limestone County that may have been caused by lightning strikes.

The Limestone County EMA reported that Athens Fire was on the scene of two fires on Summit Lake Drive. Fire Chief James Hand said one of the calls at Summit Lakes was a small attic fire.

Two of the lightning-related calls Athens Fire responded to were minor gas leaks, according to Hand.

One home on Mooresville Road has major roof damage after a lightning strike caused it to catch fire.

Lightning strike causes house fire, roof damage at a home on Mooresville Road in Limestone County.

On Southern Heritage Lane in Athens, another home sustained major roof damage from a lightning strike-related fire.

Limestone County EMA said power lines and a transformer were down at Tanner First Baptist Church on U.S. Highway 31.

DeKalb County

The DeKalb County EMA has reported trees down on County Road 89 near the boy scout camp at Mentone and on Industrial Lane near Sylvania.

Schools Closings and Delays

Cornerstone Christian Academy, Fort Payne City Schools, DeKalb County Schools, Jackson County Schools and the Jackson County Courthouse will both be on a two-hour delay on Thursday. For information or updates on any weather closing or delays, you can visit our Weather Closings page.