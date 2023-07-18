ALABAMA (WHNT) – Several school districts in North Alabama will receive grant money to promote ‘safe and healthy learning environments.’

According to al.com, 38 schools in the state have been selected to receive grant money through the Alabama Stronger Connections Grant Program. The funds will be distributed from the $1 billion federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The purpose of this money is to help build safer and healthier learning environments, as well as ‘engage parents, families and the larger community.’

The funds can be used for a range of activities like drug awareness and suicide prevention, or even trauma-informed classroom management to aid in reducing school punishments.

The schools that applied were asked to elaborate on their goals and plans on how they would help both school officials and families build trusting and respectful relationships.

The schools in North Alabama include:

Colbert County School System: $400,000.00

DeKalb County School System: $400,000.00

Jackson County School System: $395,577.00

Madison City School System: $397,900.00

Marshall County School System: $400,000.00

Russellville City School System: $400,000.00

Scottsboro City School System: $400,000.00

Sheffield City School System: $400,000.00

High-need districts, which have higher rates of out-of-field teachers and places where schools take part in state or federally-funded school improvement programs, were given priority.

Schools have three years to use the funding.