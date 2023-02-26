ALABAMA (WHNT) —The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has released the winners of its 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest many of which are from here in North Alabama.

A full list of categories and winners along with the submitted photos can be found here but several of the photos came from here in North Alabama.

While North Alabama is not well represented in the Alabama State Park category, the region took every spot in the bird category.

The local winners in the Bird category were:

1st Place – Christopher Baker, Sandhill cranes at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge

2nd Place – Jim Flynn, Blue jay in Albertville

3rd Place – Amber Hart, Blue grosbeak at the Mallard Fox Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County

Honorable Mention – Stacey Reid, Great horned owl in Lauderdale County

Local winners in the Wildlife category included:

1st Place – Amanda Chapman, Raccoon in Tuscumbia

2nd Place – Lindsey Green, Fox kits in Union Grove

The only local winner in the Cold-blooded Critters category was Amber Hart who got second place for her picture of a spatted salamander in Guntersville.

The local winners in the Bugs and Butterfly category were:

1st Place – Amber Hart, Marbled orbweaver in Guntersville

3rd Place – Jim Flynn, Red ant in Albertville

North Alabama’s representation among the winners rounded up with a few singular showings in the remaining categories. Jeff Hampton got second place in the Sweet Home Alabama category for his picture of The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

In the Nature Based Recreation category, Amata Hinkle won second place for their photo of caving in Jackson County.

Wrapping up our local winners Jamie Williams got an honorable mention for their photo of a covered bridge on the Madison County Nature Trail.