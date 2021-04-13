Several north Alabama colleges ranked among best in the state

Large group of happy college students celebrating their graduation day outdoors while throwing their caps up in the air.

Multiple north Alabama colleges, including the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the University of North Alabama, and Calhoun Community College have been named to Intelligent.com’s list of top schools in the state.

Colleges on the list were ranked based on several factors including:

Flexibility (course offerings online vs. on-campus)

Faculty

Course Strength

Cost

Reputation

All schools included are accredited, most by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), increasing the value of the degree and ensuring courses are high quality.

North Alabama colleges on the list include:

3. University of North Alabama – noted as the best school for business education

8. University of Alabama in Huntsville – noted as the best school for nursing education

15. Alabama A&M University – noted as the best agricultural school

19. Oakwood University – noted as the best small college for biology

22. Faulkner University – noted as the best small college for criminal justice

25. Athens State University – noted as the best school for non-traditional students

29. Heritage Christian University – noted as the best school for biblical studies

35. Calhoun Community College – noted as the best community college for the performing arts

38. Gadsden State Community College – noted as the best community college for civil engineering technology

41. Northeast Alabama Community College – noted as the best community college for professional certification

42. Northwest-Shoals Community College – noted best AS degree in applied sciences/health

44. Snead State Community College – noted for the best community college graduation rate in the state

48. Wallace State Community College – noted best for apprenticeships

For a full list of the 49 schools ranked (out of 89 colleges statewide), visit Intelligent.com.

