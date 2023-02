LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple concerned parents reached out to News 19 on Thursday after several children at Sugar Creek Elementary School appeared to get sick after eating lunch.

Parents said “almost the entire” 5th-grade class got sick after eating “raw chicken tenders” at lunch.

Superintendent Randy Shearouse confirmed to News 19 that several kids did get sick on February 23 from one grade level at Sugar Creek. Shearouse said that one child did go to the hospital after school.