Sessions calls for de-escalation, racial sensitivity training for police

Republican Senate runoff candidate Jeff Sessions was the guest speaker at this year’s Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police annual conference.

Saturday, he said good policing is one of the things that’s needed in police reform, and showing respect to the community is important – but said that respect goes both ways.

Sessions said there should also be more de-escalation training and racial sensitivity training, along with a police registry.

He says that way, there will be records of police who have had previous problems, as well as records of those who have been cited for improper activities.