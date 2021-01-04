Sentencing for Jeff West in camgirl wife’s 2018 death postponed 1 month

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The sentencing for Jeff West, a Shelby County man convicted in the early 2018 death of his online adult model wife, Kathleen “Kat” Dawn West, has been rescheduled.

Originally slated for Jan. 11, Jeff West’s sentencing hearing will now take place on Feb. 8, court records filed Monday reveal. No reason was given for the rescheduling. West has been jailed since his 2018 arrest when Shelby County Circuit Judge Bill Bostick revoked his $500,000 bond.

Jeff West, who was tried for murder in his wife’s death, was convicted of reckless manslaughter, a lesser charge, on Nov. 20. The jury reached its decision unanimously on Nov. 20 around 10 p.m.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Jeff West killed his wife with an absinthe bottle outside their home in Calera. The defense countered that a drunken fall was to blame for the camgirl’s death. The forensic pathologist who conducted Kat West’s autopsy, said that due to the severity of her head injury, it was unlikely that a fall caused it, as the defense had maintained.

Jeff West is facing up to 20 years in prison, the maximum punishment allowed for manslaughter, a Class B felony.