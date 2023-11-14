ALABAMA (WHNT) — The deadline to use the 2023 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) benefits has been extended.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says recipients will now have until November 27 to use their existing program benefits at participating locations.

SFMNP is a federally funded program that is administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The ADPH said it provides eligible seniors with “$50 in annual benefits to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers’ markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama.”

Applications to become a recipient of the program are currently closed but will reopen in January 2024.

If you are 60 years of age or older, and your household income does not exceed the following eligibility requirements, the ADPH says you are encouraged to apply:

$2,248 monthly……for a household of ——1

$3,041 monthly……for a household of ——2

You can find the eligibility requirements for additional household sizes here.