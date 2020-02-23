Senator Richard Shelby says Trump administration will not send Coronavirus victims from cruise ship to Alabama

Coronavirus victims from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will not be brought to Alabama, according to Senator Richard Shelby.
Senator Shelby tweeted at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday that he had a conversation with President Donald Trump where President Trump assured Shelby his administration would not send any victims of the Coronavirus from the Princess Diamond cruise ship to Alabama.
Senator Shelby thanked President Trump for “working to ensure the safety of all Alabamians.”
Representative Mike Rogers also confirmed the plan to house Americans who had been exposed to the Coronavirus in Anniston was canceled.
Governor Kay Ivey tweeted at 2:36 p.m. thanking President Trump for supporting Alabama. “We always want to help our fellow Americans, but this wasn’t fully vetted,” said Ivey.
Sunday morning, Governor Kay Ivey also issued a statement saying patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus will NOT be taken to a FEMA Facility in Anniston.
On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced the FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston would be used as a place for some of the American passengers from the cruise ship in Japan.