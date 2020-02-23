Senator Richard Shelby says Trump administration will not send Coronavirus victims from cruise ship to Alabama

Coronavirus victims from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will not be brought to Alabama, according to Senator Richard Shelby.

Senator Shelby tweeted at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday that he had a conversation with President Donald Trump where President Trump assured Shelby his administration would not send any victims of the Coronavirus from the Princess Diamond cruise ship to Alabama.

Senator Shelby thanked President Trump for “working to ensure the safety of all Alabamians.”

I just got off the phone with the President. He told me that his administration will not be sending any victims of the Coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Anniston, Alabama. Thank you, @POTUS, for working with us to ensure the safety of all Alabamians. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) February 23, 2020

Representative Mike Rogers also confirmed the plan to house Americans who had been exposed to the Coronavirus in Anniston was canceled.

In the past 24 hours, I have spoken to @realdonaldtrump twice and just spoke with Secretary Azar. The plan to house the Americans exposed to Coronavirus at the CDP in Anniston has thankfully been CANCELLED. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) February 23, 2020

When @realDonaldTrump called me this afternoon with the great news that he cancelled the plan by HHS, I wholeheartedly thanked him on behalf of people of Alabama. Let’s all say THANK YOU to President Trump for his tremendous leadership! — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) February 23, 2020

Governor Kay Ivey tweeted at 2:36 p.m. thanking President Trump for supporting Alabama. “We always want to help our fellow Americans, but this wasn’t fully vetted,” said Ivey.

.@realDonaldTrump called to assure me that this plan will not move forward. I thanked him for his support of AL! We always want to help our fellow Americans, but this wasn’t fully vetted. Thank you @SenShelby @RepMikeRogersAL for advocating on our behalf! #alpolitics #teamwork https://t.co/fzpaBmJOtW — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) February 23, 2020

Sunday morning, Governor Kay Ivey also issued a statement saying patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus will NOT be taken to a FEMA Facility in Anniston.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced the FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston would be used as a place for some of the American passengers from the cruise ship in Japan.