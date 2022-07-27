Pictured is Senator Richard Shelby at the Chamber of Commerce Forum on July 25, 2022 (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama’s senior US Senator likely made his last stop in Mobile on Monday to reflect on his 36 years of service in the US Senate.

Senator Richard Shelby spoke at the Mobile Chamber’s “Forum Alabama” on Monday morning as a part of the series being hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

Senator Shelby was elected to the US Senate in 1986 and is serving his final term. He announced his retirement last year, which led to a crowded GOP primary. His former aid Katie Britt won the Republican Party nomination and is likely the frontrunner in the November general election.

Shelby was a longtime conservative member of the Democratic Party. He switched to the Republican Party following the 1994 “Republican Revolution” when the GOP had majorities in both chambers of Congress for the first time in decades.

During his forum, keynote speakers like Mayor Sandy Stimpson reflected on Senator Shelby’s accomplishments including securing funding for the downtown airport expansion, the I-10 Mobile River Bridge project, and the federal courthouse.

“It’s good to be here, I’ve always loved Mobile, loved the history of Mobile. I’ve gotten a lot of support from the people here and today I just say thank you,” said Senator Shelby.

During an interview with WKRG News 5, when asked if he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he decided to run again, Senator Shelby said that he would back any republican.

Senator Shelby also said during an interview that he believes those involved in the January 6th Insurrection at the capital should be held responsible.

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce plans to host Jerry Carl for their next forum on August 3.

