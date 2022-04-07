MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Lawmakers in the Alabama Senate and House of Representatives passed an amended version of the Sergeant Nick Risner Act on Thursday. The act would stop anyone convicted of a crime that caused another person’s death to be ineligible for the state’s “good time” law.

The legislation now moves to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

The bill is named in honor of the late Sheffield Police Officer Nick Risner, who died last October after being shot in the line of duty. The man charged in Risner’s death, Brian Lansing Martin, had been released after serving three years of a 10-year manslaughter sentence under Alabama’s “good time” law.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Brian Lansing Martin’s “good time” earned in prison – for good behavior – led to his sentence being reduced by two-thirds, from 10 years to just over 3 years in prison.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pettus (R-Killen). The measure was amended and passed in the Senate 28-0. It moved back to the House of Representatives and passed 98-0 shortly after.

Current laws exclude several groups of people from the good time law, including:

Those convicted of Class A felonies or those with sentences longer than 15 years

Those convicted of a sex offense involving a child

The Alabama Sentencing Commission says most inmates serving time for manslaughter are already ineligible for good time.