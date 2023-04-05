MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A bill to ban exhibition driving is making its way through the statehouse. The Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday voted unanimously to advance the legislation.

The bill prohibits speed contests, vehicle burnout, donuts and other reckless driving maneuvers.

Violators would face increasing levels of penalty based on whether someone was injured or killed in the process.

Simply participating would lead to some jail time and fines. But if someone is killed, it would be a Class B felony.

“If you don’t know what this is, this is where these come down the street and do donuts in the middle of downtown. We’ve had four people get killed because the folks are out there with those cars and those cars get out of control,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman (D- Birmingham) said.

Under this bill, if a person is convicted of three or more violations, their vehicle will be seized and may be deemed “contraband.”