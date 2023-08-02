ALABAMA (WHNT) — Legislation to help farmers was up for discussion in an open forum on Tuesday afternoon across Alabama.

Senator Tommy Tuberville and Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate hosted a ‘Farm Bill Discussion Tour,’ heading to locations across the state on Tuesday to discuss the legislation. They spoke to farmers and heard their concerns during the sessions, one of which took place at Snead State Community College in Boaz.

The farm bill is a package of legislation passed every five years that impacts farming livelihoods, how food is grown, and what kind of foods are grown. It covers programs ranging from crop insurance for farmers, to access to healthy food for low-income families and beginner farmer training to support ‘sustainable farming practices.’ It also sets the stage for food and farm systems.

The current farm bill expires in September.

Senator Tuberville says the public hearing was held to help make sure this legislation addresses issues farmers are truly facing.

“$1.3 trillion of it is for nutritional programs, SNAP programs, only about 2 to 3 billion are for farmers. But it’s a lot of money, it’s over a five-year period. And we’re talking today about just the problems that in the last five years farmers in poultry for instance, or livestock, what they’ve had problems with so we can address it in this farm bill,” Tuberville said.

The upcoming farm bill will also address rising costs such as feed, fuel, fertilizer and equipment.

The Farm Bill Discussion Tour continues on Wednesday at the Alabama Wildlife Federation in Millbrook.