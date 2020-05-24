Sen. Doug Jones introduces legislation to bring medical manufacturing jobs to Alabama

In Washington this week, Alabama Senator Doug Jones introduced legislation that could bring new jobs to our state.

Sen. Jones says as the COVID-19 crisis continues, we are going to have to replenish the national stockpile of masks, gowns, face shields, and medical equipment like ventilators for the future.

His legislation would create tax deductions for businesses to repurpose existing facilities or build new ones, so Alabama workers could make those items.

Jones says with so many jobs leaving existing facilities like the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, he’d like to see new health care manufacturing move in and keep those workers employed here at home.