LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a wreck Monday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said the teenager was crossing AL-157 five miles north of Moulton around 4:30 p.m.

While crossing the road, a 1985 Peterbilt hit the teen, who was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers stated the teen died from those injuries on Tuesday.