Sunday, March 6 will mark the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the 1965 Voting Rights March from Selma to Montgomery.

The march was created to ensure African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, even in the face of a segregationist system that wanted to make it impossible.

The remembrance of Bloody Sunday is now a celebration, but the violence of that day shocked the entire nation. Hundreds of people tried to march over the Edmond Pettus bridge to protest for the right to vote, led by the late Rep. John Lewis.

“That same alliance that forged and helped to usher this country into a post-segregation world, that same alliance needs to come together and Selma offers the best opportunity for that,” April England-Albright told News 19.

Albright is the director of Black Voters Matter. The voter-rights organization is the co-organizer of 2022’s march: “Return To The Bridge: Fight For The Vote.”

Albright said the fight for voting rights for Black voters in Alabama is still a challenge, referencing the recent Supreme Court ruling that reinstated a previously disputed redistricting map for the 2022 election. She said the ruling places the town of Selma at the center of the state’s voting rights debate once again.

“It’s very reminiscent and very consistent with this particular court that’s being led by Chief Justice John Roberts; we know that this particular court under his leadership has enshrined wanting to eviscerate those voting protections.”

Albright claims the pattern taken by the court ruling on voting rights for people of color mirrors the Supreme Court’s ruling on 1965 voter rights.

“In our opinion, the Supreme Court made sure that that didn’t happen by rushing to create this stay and causing this map to go forward,” said Albright.

Albright said the organizers see the march as an opportunity for African Americans to be recommitted to this struggle to urge Congress and President Biden to enact very-needed voter protection legislation for the state of Alabama.

“That is what this march represents. It represents a continuation of that struggle.”

In addition to the march, the Black Voters Matter organization will hold multiple events scheduled for next week. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the march.