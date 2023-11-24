HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It happens year after year – you unpack the Christmas decorations, put up the tree and wreaths, just to plug in the lights and find a portion of the bulbs out.

If that happens to you this holiday, there are a number of select Walmart locations across the Tennessee Valley that will allow you to bring in used or broken string lights for recycling.

You can find the collection boxes inside the store as you walk in and by the garden center.

Lights will be accepted from now until January 7, 2024.

Below, you can find a list of locations across northeast Alabama and into Tennessee that will have recycling boxes available for old lights.

1972 Hwy 431, Boaz, AL 35957

1450 No. Brindlee Mt, Arab, AL 35016

42165 Winchester Rd Ne, Huntsville, AL 35811

6140a University Dr Nw Huntsville, AL 35806,

3031 Memorial Pkwy Sw, Huntsville, AL 3580,

2200 Sparkman Dr Nw, Huntsville, AL 35810

11610 Memorial Pkwy Sw, Huntsville, AL 35803

24833 John T Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro, AL 35768

330 Sutton Rd Se, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

14595 Highway 231 431 N. Hazel Green, AL 35750

2165 Winchester Rd Ne, Huntsville, AL 35811

1224 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville, TN 37334

All holiday lights, both indoor and outdoor, as well as patio and bistro lights will be accepted for recycling.

Once the lights are collected, Walmart representatives say they’ll be working with recycling centers to dispose of the lights and keep them out of the landfill.