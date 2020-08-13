Secretary of State John Merrill says Alabama will break voting records

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill says this November the state will break a number of voting records.

The current record for the state participating in a general election is 2.5 million voters. Merrill believes that the number will be up to 2.8 million.

With many people concerned about voting during the pandemic, he’s encouraging Alabamians to vote absentee.

“We’re thinking we’re going to be somewhere north of 125 up to 150,000 absentee applications that are actually sent out to voters that would like to make an application for the bow,” said Merill.

Merrill says that its better for people to apply for an absentee ballot early.

And while the deadline to register to vote has passed, you can still submit an application for an absentee ballot.

Voters have until August 20th to submit an application and must be received no later than noon on August 25th.

You can apply by clicking here and following the instructions.