AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. The second shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama.

Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the agencies are in contact and are investigating to see if the shootings are connected.

The shooting in Auburn, Alabama happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning close to the Moores Mill bridge underpass past exit 51. A person was injured and flown to a hospital, their condition is unknown.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at the 23-mile marker. They say around 7:56 a.m. a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by a man driving what he described as an older white Cadillac. The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving North on I-85.

If you were in the area of I-85 North and saw this incident or possibly the suspect’s vehicle, please call Troup County investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.