Search underway for missing Shelby County teen last seen in Columbiana

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Logan Straate was last seen in the Columbiana area before being reported missing Friday.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Missing Person Alert pic.twitter.com/R7dFVjULZE — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) November 6, 2021

Anyone with information on Straate’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Gibson with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office by email at rgibson@shelbyso.com or by phone at 205-670-6274.

You can also call the SCSO at 205-670-6000 or leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.