BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in Brighton.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, Jaira Moody has been missing for about a week.

It’s possible that she could be in the Hoover area, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moody, contact the Brighton Police Department at 205-425-8934.