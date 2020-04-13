Search underway for missing mountain bikers in Bankhead National Forest

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A search is underway in the Bankhead National Forest after the sheriff’s office received a call that two mountain bikers did not return as planned from their trip.

According to the sheriff’s office, they searched until 2:30 a.m.

Reports say that the weather, darkness, downed trees, and adverse road conditions made search efforts more difficult.

The Sheriff’s Office Multi-agency Search & Rescue team will resume the search Monday morning.

They ask the public to avoid the area.