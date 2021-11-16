Search underway for Bear Creek man with potentially impaired judgment

BEAR CREEK, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Bear Creek man who may have impaired judgment.

Kenneth Eugene Palmer, 70, was last seen on Monday around 3:30 p.m. near Hwy. 241 in Beer Creek.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Palmer was last seen wearing a blue button-up polo shirt with black sweat pants and brown moccasin house shoes. He has been described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Palmer may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Palmer are asked to call Bear Creek PD at 205-486-5201.