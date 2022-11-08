SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – The Scottsboro Boys Museum closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed for extensive remodel and after the untimely death of its executive director, Shelia Washington. However, now the remodel of the museum is complete, and ready to open.

The Scottsboro Boys were a group of nine young African-American men who were falsely accused of raping two white women aboard a train during the Great Depression. In April 1931, they were tried and sentenced to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturn their verdicts twice, however, the state continued to reindict. Altogether, they spent a total of 102 years in prison.

The museum tells the story of how those nine boys became an international phenomenon and symbol of economic and racial oppression.

Cities around the world held rallies and protests demanding Alabama to “Free the Scottsboro Boys.” Notable minds such as Albert Einstein, James Cagney and Sherwood Anderson were only a few of the hundreds of well-known people who signed petitions and wrote letters urging Alabama to release them.

Thomas Reidy, museum designer and interim director, said, “by the mid-1930s the case had grown tentacles that would reach every corner of the globe.”

The cultural response was great, as well. Langston Hughes wrote several poems and a one-act play about the case that sold thousands of copies all over the world. Lithographs, paintings and cartoons of the trials were circulated throughout the decade. Lead Belly was one of many artists that produced music about prisoners that played across the country.

Some believe that the case of the Scottsboro Boys had an effect on Alabama’s own Harper Lee when writing “To Kill a Mockingbird.” In 2010, “The Scottsboro Boys: the Musical” was nominated for 10 Tony awards.

The official reopening will take place on Nov. 9, at 1:00 p.m. at the museum. Sen. Arthur Orr, Sen. Steve Livingston and Mayor Jim McCamy will be speaking. The museum says that refreshments will be provided and there will be special offers on merchandise. You can find more information on the Scottsboro Boys and the museum here.