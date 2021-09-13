Schools Superintendents of Alabama announces finalists for 2021 Superintendent of the Year

ALABAMA – Nine superintendents statewide are in the running for Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year.

The School Superintendents of Alabama released the list of nine finalists Monday:

Dr. Kenneth Varner, Brewton City

Jason Burroughs, Lowndes County

Dr. Mark Bazzell, Pike County

Dr. Mark Neighbors, Opelika City

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Jefferson County

Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Talladega County

Jamie Chapman, Pickens County

Dr. Jimmy Shaw, Florence City

Kevin Dukes, Jackson County

The state winner, determined based on their career achievements and success in advancing public education, will be announced at the fall conference, slated for Oct. 11-13 at the Marriott Shoals in Florence.

The state winner will be honored with a Superintendent of the Year ring, a luncheon on January 11, 2022, during SSA’s Legislative Conference in Montgomery, and travel expenses to the National Conference on Education in Nashville.

Each state’s winner will be recognized and Alabama’s winner will receive a bronze medallion and plaque from AASA – The School Superintendent’s Association.

The national winner will be announced during the national conference, slated for Feb. 17-19, 2022.