CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Cullman County school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday, according to officials.

Ty Watwood with Cullman County Schools says that bus 16-20 was involved in a head-on collision early Thursday morning on County Road 222 near the Palomino RV Resort.

Watwood says the Harmony School bus did not have any students on board, as the bus was headed to Cullman for a monthly inspection.

The driver of the bus is being taken to a local hospital as a precaution, according to Watwood.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says the road is completely blocked and will stay that way until emergency crews can clear the area.

A statement from the Cullman County Board of Education’s Shane Barnette said:

“I am thankful for our bus driver’s quick actions to get the bus off the road and stopped in an instant moment of crisis. Thankfully this bus had no students on board.”

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.