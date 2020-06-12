Saturday, June 13 is free fishing Saturday in Alabama

With the awesome weekend weather coming up, here’s a reminder: Saturday is free fishing day.

Alabamians and out-of-state visitors will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters including both freshwater and saltwater.

The event allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without purchasing a fishing license.

And if you happen to reel in a big one, we would love to see it. Share your photos with us through social media or by visiting our website.