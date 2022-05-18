HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Award-winning country music artist Sara Evans is set to headline the City of Haleyville’s upcoming 911 Festival.

Haleyville, home to the first 911 emergency call in the United States, will celebrate the two-day festival on June 3-4 in the downtown area.

Activities begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 3 with Sara Evans taking the stage around 9:30 p.m. The following day on Saturday, June 4, Haleyville alumni and the first responders parade begins at 10 a.m. Other activities during the festival include arts and crafts, food vendors, a car show, cornhole, and a kids’ zone.

All activities will be held in downtown Haleyville and festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The history of the festival goes all the way back to 1968. At that time Alabama House Speaker Rankin Fite placed the nation’s very first 911 emergency call from City Hall, which was answered at the police station by U.S. Rep. Tom Bevill.

For more information, click here or call 205-486-4611.