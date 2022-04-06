ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A softball game at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater between Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama has been canceled ahead of potentially severe weather.

UA school officials tweeted the Sand Mountain Showdown that was set to take place on April 6, has no official date to reschedule the game at this time. Neither school has a mutually available date this spring, but they are looking for a date to reschedule the game this fall.

If you have a ticket for this game, you can request a refund here, or keep your ticket until the new date is announced.