Russellville City Schools release reopening plan for 2020 school year

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Parents of Russelville City School students have until July 20th to decide if their child will have a virtual or traditional learning experience for the 2020 school year, according to release from Superintendent Heathe Grimes.

RCS officials say they have worked hard over the past few weeks on specific plans for the RCS Opening Map for 2020. RCS released their reopening plan sheet for 2020 on Friday. You can find the details on their website here: www.rcs.k12.al.us.

They request that parents read the plan carefully to pick between traditional or virtual.

Parents must also fill out this survey: https://forms.gle/uEiGjUmvcG7fzJEx6 if they pick virtual learning. The school says your child’s school rep will contact you once your survey is reviewed.

Read the full reopening plan here.

Students will start reporting to school on August 12th with a staggered start. Students with last names starting with ‘A-I’ will start on the 12th, last names starting with ‘J-R’ report on the 13th, and students with last names starting with ‘S-Z’ report on August 14th.

The plans say buses will be active and sanitized but they ask that students be transported to school in personal vehicles instead of riding the bus.

Masks will be encouraged for students and staff, but not required in classrooms, according to the release.

Read the full reopening plan here.