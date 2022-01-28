MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Testimony is continuing in a defamation lawsuit involving former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and a woman who accused him of sexually molesting her in 1979 when she was 14.

Kayla Moore testified Friday about her husband’s character, saying he would not have done this. She also described harassment they received after The Washington Post published the account of Leigh Corfman.

Kayla Moore said their lives had not been the same. Corfman’s attorneys on cross-examination reiterated that Kayla Moore did not know her husband in 1979. Circuit Judge John Rochester on Friday rejected a request from Moore’s lawyers for a directed verdict in the case.

Testimony continues Monday.