NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Power customers in North Alabama could experience rolling blackouts during some of the coldest weather our area has seen in decades.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) told local power companies to implement “Step 50” of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP). This means rolling blackouts might happen throughout our area.

The ELCP is put in place because of the stress put on the power grid due to the extreme cold weather.

TVA officials said the specifics of any potential interruptions will be managed by each local power company.

The DeKalb County EMA warned that Fort Payne Improvement Authority (FPIA) customers would lose power, one neighborhood at a time, for 20-30 minutes at a time. The Marshall Dekalb Electric Commission announced that as of 12:00 p.m., rolling blackouts in their area were over, but they advised customers to continue monitoring social media and cut back usage as much as they can.

Huntsville Utilities, as well as Decatur Utilities and Athens Utilities, are asking their customers for voluntary curtailment. Customers are asked to reduce their electric consumption by turning off unneeded lights and by not using major appliances (ovens, washing machines, washers and dryers, etc.).

Colbert County EMA warned customers the local power companies had been asked to reduce consumption by 5%. They plan to have power interruptions at 15-minute intervals.

The Muscle Shoals Electric Board said they will initiate rolling blackouts in 30-minute intervals on a circuit-by-circuit basis, impacting all customers.

Joe Wheeler EMC initially had rolling blackouts but as of 12:31 p.m., they have lifted any curtailment.