Rock The South is canceled.

CULLMAN, Ala. – The City of Cullman and Pepsi Rock the South decided to cancel this year’s festival.

Ticketholders have the option of applying their ticket for Rock the South 2021, donating their ticket funds or receiving a refund.

Donated ticket funds will be used in conjunction with Pepsi Rock the South’s donations to local food banks, including Cullman Caring for Kids and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Want to use your 2020 ticket to 2021, you don’t need to do anything. The Rock the South team says if they don’t hear from you by May 30th then your ticket will automatically transfer.

If you want to donate ticket funds or request a refund, information to do so can be found at www.rockthesouth.com.

FULL RELEASE:

Howdy, Friends – In the best interest of our fans and our city, Pepsi Rock the South and the City of Cullman have decided to cancel this year’s event scheduled for May 29-30, 2020. We are saddened that we cannot see our RTS friends and family this year, but we’re excited to bring the biggest party in the south back in 2021 – bigger and better than ever before!

Pepsi Rock the South was founded in 2012 as a way to give back to the community during a time of rebuilding after the 2011 tornadoes. The spirit of giving has always been the backbone of our festival year after year and now we the opportunity to come together again in order to help our communities during this time of need.

We’re proud to give our ticket buyers the opportunity to donate their refunds to local partners including Cullman Caring for Kids, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, and mask donations to Cullman County Commission on Aging in response to the growing need for accessible food and health supplies across our state.

Ticket Buyers have the option of automatically applying their ticket for Rock the South 2021, donating their ticket money to our local partners or receiving a refund.

NEXT STEPS:

If you would like to apply your 2020 tickets to 2021, don’t do anything at all. If we don’t hear from you before May 30th, 2020, then your tickets will automatically be valid for 2021. If you would like to donate the funds from your ticket OR to receive a refund for your tickets, CLICK HERE to fill out the form. We will process your request as quickly as possible. Please allow up to 2 weeks for refunds to process.

Rock the South 2021 will be held on June 4-5, 2021 in Cullman, AL. Stay tuned to www.rockthesouth.com and our socials for all updated information.

*Note on donations and refunds: The amount donated or refunded will be equal to the cost of the ticket, sales tax, and venue facility fee.

**The 2021 lineup is subject to change from the 2020 lineup depending on artist availability.