Robert De Niro — a good neighbor in Baldwin County while filming latest movie

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hollywood surprise for Greg Walker of Loxley when he spotted two-time Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro on Monday. De Niro was in his neighborhood filming the movie, “About My Father.”

Several welcoming neighbors posed for photos with the movie star, “He said he loved the area and was concerned that all the production was interrupting our daily lives,” Walker said.

Walker said De Niro was generous with his time. “You could tell it had been a long day for him, but he didn’t just duck in the trailer. It meant a lot for us to take the time he did. Can’t wait to see the final product when it makes it to the screen.”

Walker is a big fan naming some of his movies such as “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” “Heat” and “The Intern.”

“He’s such a versatile guy. Serious, villainous, also a comic. I love ‘The Intern.'”

Neighbors also enjoyed meeting Emmy Award-nominated actor, Kim Cattrall.

This isn’t the first time Hollywood has visited the Mobile Bay area. Last year, Morgan Freeman was at Dauphin Street Sound to lend his soothing vocals for voiceover work. In 2019, Jason Segal was spotted at Fairhope’s annual Knights of Ecor Rouge parade while he was in town filming “The Friend,” alongside Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson.