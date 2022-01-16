Road conditions deteriorating across the Tennessee Valley

ALABAMA – Multiple roads are already starting to close across the Tennessee Valley as a result of winter weather.

In DeKalb County, EMA Director Anthony Clifton confirmed to News 19 that Third Street Gap and Beason Gap have been closed due to slick conditions. He also said there are multiple wrecks along AL-35 (Wallace Avenue) and a diesel truck on its side on AL-117, making both of these state highways impassable.

In addition, ALGO reported ice on AL-117 at DeKalb County Road 89.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Clifton said there were multiple reports of hazardous road conditions on Dean Road crossing over Lookout Mountain and that county authorities had deemed all county roads north of AL-35 extremely hazardous…and they’re only going to get worse as the day goes on.

DeKalb EMA advises only essential travel across the county; those driving should exercise extreme caution due to dangerous conditions on multiple county and state highways.

In Jackson County, roads were deteriorating rapidly according to Deputy EMA Director Joshua Whitcomb.

ALGO reported ice on AL-73 at Jackson County Route 159.

Jackson County EMA officials will be updating road closures in real-time on this Google Doc.

By 10:30 a.m., slick spots were reported on:

AL-35

AL-40

AL-71

AL-79

AL-117

AL-146

County Road 14

County Road 8

Slick spots were also reported across:

Bryant

Flat Rock

Higdon

The Marshall County EMA reported slick spots on:

Columbus City Road

Swearengin Road

Union Grove Road

AL-69 going up Georgia Mountain towards Marshall Medical Center North

Icy road conditions on Monte Sano Blvd. outside Burritt on the Mountain. (Photo courtesy Colin Landry)

In Madison County, Huntsville Police closed Monte Sano Blvd. just after 10:15 a.m. due to ice on the roadway.

An accident was also reported by a News 19 viewer who sent us a picture of those icy conditions right at Burritt on the Mountain.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said road conditions around Brindlee Mountain were starting to deteriorate just before 10:30 a.m., specifically on:

Union Hill Road

Apple Grove Road

US-231

The Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to avoid travel if possible or use caution if they must get out.