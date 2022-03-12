(WHNT) – Portions of the Tennessee Valley saw 3-4 inches of snow overnight Friday into Saturday…but with that, there are a few road closures and hazards across the Valley. Here’s what we know.

Colbert County

Colbert County EMA: “From all indications we’ve received, most roadways are in good shape this morning. You may encounter a few slick spots here and there, especially on bridges, so use extreme caution while driving.”

Cullman County

Cullman County EMA: “The winter storm warning for Cullman County has been canceled, but numerous roads have ice on them. There have been several wrecks and trees downed through out the night. Bridges and overpasses are Icey non essential travel is not advised.”

DeKalb County

DeKalb County EMA: “There is ice affecting travel on numerous roads including AL 117, AL75, and AL 35. Caution is advised for all roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.”

If you need additional information or need to speak to the on-duty EMA officer, call (256) 845-8569.

Jackson County

Jackson County Emergency Management is reporting the following road closures/hazards as of 7:15 a.m. Saturday:

Snow on AL-35 in the Section area

Snow on AL-71 in the Bryant and Dutton areas

Snow on AL-73 in the Bryant and Higdon areas

Snow on AL-79 in the Hytop and Skyline areas

Snow at the Flat Rock four-way bridge (AL-71/117)

Ice on AL-117 in the Flat Rock and Stevenson areas

Ice on the AL-79 North Sauty Bridge

Ice on the Matheneny Bridge near Macedonia

Ice on the the AL-117 Bridge near Stevenson

Ice on the AL-35/US-72 overpass near Scottsboro

Ice on the East Main Street Bridge in Downtown Stevenson

Ice on the Kentucky Avenue Bridge in Downtown Stevenson

Ice on the Capt. Snoodgrass Bridge in Stevenson

Slick spots on County Road 8 near Woodville

Slick spots on County Road 14 near Flat Rock

Slick spots on County Road 33 near Crow Mountain

Slick spots on County Road 314 near Flat Rock

Limestone County

Limestone County Emergency Management advised drivers to use caution on bridges and overpasses throughout the morning due to the possibility of ice, but didn’t have any specific road closures/hazards reported as of 5:30 a.m. By 7:30 a.m., however, officials said several roads were icy.

Madison County

Huntsville Police have closed Cecil Ashburn Drive due to ice on the road.

In addition, a News 19 viewer reported icy roads in the Toney community and on US-231/431 in Hazel Green.

As for I-65, ALDOT’s automated traffic reporting system, ALGO, showed pockets of slow traffic from Vinemont in Cullman County all the way to Athens.

NOTE: If we don’t have your county listed, don’t assume there are not icy roads in your area. While the National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Storm Warning for the Tennessee Valley, they also had this to say:

ALTHOUGH SOME SCATTERED FLURRIES AND LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE AND NORTHERN ALABAMA THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS, THE MODERATE TO HEAVY BANDS OF SNOW HAVE SHIFTED WELL NORTHEAST OF THE REGION. THEREFORE THE WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. SOME ROADS ACROSS ACROSS THE AREA MAY BE SNOW-COVERED OR HAVE PATCHES OF BLACK ICE. AS A RESULT, HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS, ESPECIALLY SECONDARY ROADWAYS. DRIVERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IF TRAVELING.