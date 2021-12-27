Ringin’ in the New Year: Events across the Tennessee Valley

Festive New Year card with golden numbers of 2022 made of candles, sparkling lights, golden glitter, defocused lights and a red car with a Christmas tree

(WHNT) — 2021 is almost over, which means a brand new year is just around the corner.

With 2022 fast approaching, News 19 compiled a list of events for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day across the Tennessee Valley.

Colbert County

December 31

The Midnighters at Fizz: Ring in the New Year with The Midnighters at Fizz from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Sheffield. Get your reservations early as seated will be limited. Get more information here.

Ring in the New Year with The Midnighters at Fizz from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Sheffield. Get your reservations early as seated will be limited. Get more information here.

DeKalb County

December 31

New Year’s Eve Dance: Stop by the Blake Community Center in Fort Payne for a festive holiday dance with a free meal, party favors, and music from Crossfire Classics. The cost is $5 per person and the event runs from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Stop by the Blake Community Center in Fort Payne for a festive holiday dance with a free meal, party favors, and music from Crossfire Classics. The cost is $5 per person and the event runs from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Elevation Bistro in Mentone will host a New Year's party on December 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with live music from Dusty Smith and Heath Simmons. The $10 cover charge includes live music, midnight champagne toast, and an assorted "small bites" menu.

January 1

First Day Hike at DeSoto State Park: Enjoy the outdoors and ring in the new year with nature! Join DeSoto State Park and staff from Jacksonville State University’s Field School on a 3.5 mile hike to the Civilian Conservation Corp’s “unfinished” bridge. The hike is free and open to everyone. It begins at 1 p.m. near the Gilliam Loop Trailhead.

Enjoy the outdoors and ring in the new year with nature! Join DeSoto State Park and staff from Jacksonville State University's Field School on a 3.5 mile hike to the Civilian Conservation Corp's "unfinished" bridge. The hike is free and open to everyone. It begins at 1 p.m. near the Gilliam Loop Trailhead.

The Little River Canyon Preserve will host its “first day hike” on January 1 at 10 a.m. with everyone meeting at the Canyon Center on Highway 35.

Franklin County

Jackson County

December 31

Bottom Holler Live at Ferg’s Pizza Bar: Rock in 2022 with the Bottom Holler band live at Ferg’s Pizza Bar in Stevenson from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.!

Lauderdale County

December 31

NYE Celebration at the Marriott Shoals: Ring in the New Year at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa Conference Center with entertainment from Billy D. Allen and the 2022 Experience, as well as Drumb & Drumber. The doors open at 8 p.m. with the show at 9 p.m. Get more information on tickets here.

Ring in the New Year at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa Conference Center with entertainment from Billy D. Allen and the 2022 Experience, as well as Drumb & Drumber. The doors open at 8 p.m. with the show at 9 p.m. Get more information on tickets here.

January 1

6th Annual Plunge in the New Year: Come ring in 2022 at the 6th annual Plunge in the New Year while also shedding a light on suicide prevention. There are no charges or fees for the event. Get more information here.

Lawrence County

Limestone County

Madison County

December 31

New Year’s Eve Skating in the Park Celebration: Skate into the new year with Skating in the Park’s New Year’s Eve Celebration! Entry fee is $15 for those 10 and up, $10 for ages 9 and under. Groups of 10 or more can get in for $13 each. Scooter rentals are $5 and there will be a $5 discount for those who bring their own skates. This year’s event includes opportunities for the whole family: The Lil’ Ball Drop: 8:30 p.m. for younger skaters who won’t stay up so late Glow Up: 9 p.m. Ball Drop: 12 a.m. on January 1, 2022

Skate into the new year with Skating in the Park's New Year's Eve Celebration! Entry fee is $15 for those 10 and up, $10 for ages 9 and under. Groups of 10 or more can get in for $13 each. Scooter rentals are $5 and there will be a $5 discount for those who bring their own skates. This year's event includes opportunities for the whole family:
The Lil' Ball Drop: 8:30 p.m. for younger skaters who won't stay up so late
Glow Up: 9 p.m.
Ball Drop: 12 a.m. on January 1, 2022

Enjoy classic tunes and wines from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Wine Cellar in Huntsville. The event also features that night's bowl game and a photo wall.

Dance in the new year at Baila Huntsville's Salsa Party! The dance begins at 9:30 p.m. in the Huntsville Ballroom at Campus 805. Click here for tickets.

Join your Camp family with live music from Quantaphonics featuring Francis from Nashville, beginning at 7 p.m. on December 31. The event boasts a tasty drink menu, all night brunch, and lots of candy.

Join the winner of nine All-Ireland fiddling championships, Eileen Ivers, at 7:30 p.m. on December 31 at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall for a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable evening! Get tickets here.

Join The Poppy & Parliament in downtown Huntsville for a New Year's celebration and one-year anniversary all in one! The festivities begin at 8 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.

Get a sneak preview of Stovehouse's new event space, The Electric Bell, on New Year's Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $10 at the door with other VIP plans available. Reserve your tickets ahead of time here.

Head over to InnerSpace Brewing Company in Huntsville at 9 p.m. for classic 80s tunes all night as partygoers ring in 2022!

Stella's Rooftop NYE 2022 will feature a drag show with Aiden Zhane from RuPaul's Drag Race at Sapphire Starlington's! Tickets are $20-$35. The doors open at 7 p.m. with a meet-and-greet at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Join the folks at Drake's Huntsville for New Year's Eve! Enjoy $15 bottles of La Marca Prosecco all day with breakfast quesadillas and $4 bloody Mary's and mimosas on January 1!

Enjoy 50% off every item at Huntsville's Thrift Mart on Friday, December 31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

January 1

Concurrent New Year’s Fun Runs: The Fun Runs this year will be 1, 2 and 4 mile runs all at the same time! Races begin at 2 p.m. and registration is strictly online. Sign up here.

The Fun Runs this year will be 1, 2 and 4 mile runs all at the same time! Races begin at 2 p.m. and registration is strictly online. Sign up here.

Start 2022 off right with a first day hike at Monte Sano State Park! Meet at the large pavilion near the parking lot with the hike starting at 10 a.m. There is no additional charge for the guided hike, but normal entrance fees will apply. Waffle House Run: Back by popular demand, it’s the Waffle House Run! Choose from three or five mile routes in the RunGo app or get a printed copy upon arrival. Races begin at Goldsmith-Schiffman Field and end the Waffle House at 408 Pratt Avenue in Huntsville. Get more information here.

Marshall County

December 31

NYE Fellowship: Visit the Rocky Mount PB Church in Arab for fellowship, singing, and food on Friday, December 31 at 6 p.m.

January 1

First Night Hike at Guntersville State Park: A first-day hike will be held on January 1 at the Guntersville State Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The hike meets at The Lodge. For more information, click here.

Morgan County

December 31

HORIZON at Highway 67: Make plans to spend New Year’s Eve listening to HORIZON at the Highway 67 Roadhouse in Decatur beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 31. Details are forthcoming and can be found here.

Make plans to spend New Year's Eve listening to HORIZON at the Highway 67 Roadhouse in Decatur beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 31. Details are forthcoming and can be found here.

Make plans to end your New Year's Eve with Rally Stripe at The Brick in Decatur, starting at 8 p.m. on December 31. Get more details here.

Ring in 2022 on the lanes at Decatur's AMF Bowling Company with several slots available on December 31! Book your reservation, which include unlimited bowling and shoes, a signature menu, and champagne, on their page here.

January 1

Polar Bear Plunge 2022: This year’s New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge is slated for January 1 at 12 p.m. beginning on the south side of the Tennessee River to the pier near Ingalls Harbor.