Reward reaches $10K for information in Montgomery teen’s stabbing death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three Alabama businesses have offered a combined $2,500 reward for information in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.

Maryuri Aleman Cantillano was found fatally stabbed on April 14 near a community center in Montgomery after she had been missing since March 31.

After the body was found, City Councilman Oronde Mitchell offered $2,500 for information on the case. The next day CrimeStoppers said they were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or prosecution.

On Monday, CrimeStoppers said business owners Edgar Valerio of Valerio’s Auto Sales, James Brown of La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant and Jair Lopez of Radio Digital Estrella also donated $2,500 towards the reward, bringing the total to $10,000.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers.

Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett previously said details surrounding the teen’s death were unknown.

Duckett said Aleman Cantillano was listed as a runway based on the family’s report and wasn’t considered to be in danger, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. Duckett said an Amber Alert would have been issued if authorities believed Aleman Cantillano had been abducted or was in danger.

An interpreter from a Hispanic outreach group has said he believes a miscommunication between the police and the family led to the teen being listed as a runaway.