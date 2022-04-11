GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The reward has been increased in an effort to solve two 2021 murders in Alabama’s Butler County.

The bodies of Devante Ladalvin Section and Isiah Ryhem Maxwell, both 28, were found in a burned vehicle in a field on June 2.

Investigators determined the two Conecuh County men had been murdered. Both were last seen alive the night before the vehicle was found.

Authorities hope the now $12,500 reward will help bring in tips.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already offering $2,500 to be paid within 30 days of an arrest. Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation from the state for an additional $10,000 on March 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line.