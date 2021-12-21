Reports: Trump ‘newly impressed’ with Britt over Brooks in US Senate race

Former president Donald Trump is reportedly disappointed in Congressman Mo Brooks who he had previously endorsed in the race to replace long-time U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

CNN reported that Trump is “newly impressed” with challenger Katie Britt, according to witnesses of a meeting between Trump and Britt before a rally in Cullman in August.

According to CNN, Trump is impressed with Britt’s fundraising numbers.

Britt, the former aide to Senator Richard Shelby has raised more than twice as much as Brooks.

In an email to our news partner AL.com, Congressman Brooks’ campaign said they believe Britt is behind the effort to undermine former president Trump’s support of his bid for Senate.

Britt’s campaign responded to News 19 on Tuesday.

“Mo Brooks has managed to blow a 50-point lead already, and at some point, he needs to stop blaming others and look in the mirror. The people of Alabama love President Trump — they just don’t love Mo Brooks,” said campaign spokesperson Sean Ross.

“Katie has visited all 67 counties in our state already on the campaign trail and is running an energetic grassroots campaign. It is clear that Alabamians are ready for fresh blood to shake things up, which is why she already leads her 40-year career politician opponent in head-to-head polling,” said Ross. “While Katie has a record of successfully fighting for the people of Alabama, he only has a record of serving himself. Hardworking Alabama farmers, manufacturers, small business owners, families and patriots are standing with Katie because Alabamians know that she’ll fight tirelessly every day to protect our Christian conservative values, ensure Alabama has the best possible seat at the table, and preserve the American Dream for our children and our children’s children. From securing our nation’s southern border and standing up to China to ending reckless government spending and safeguarding our election system, Katie is the best candidate to advance the America First agenda that Alabamians overwhelmingly support.”

Candidates Mike Dunn, Brandaun Dean, Jessica Taylor are also running in the race.

Alabama’s primary elections will be held on May 24th, 2022. You can register vote on the Secretary of State’s website.