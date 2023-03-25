NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — News 19 is receiving several reports of damage and people without power as strong storms moved through the Tennessee Valley overnight.

Damage has been reported as a result of the storms overnight from the Shoals to Morgan County to Dekalb County and even up into Lincoln County, Tenn. In some parts of the Tennessee Valley, trees and power lines have fallen causing roadway blockages and power outages.

Fayetteville, Tenn. is one area that has been without power for several hours overnight. Fayetteville Public Utility crews have been working to restore power in the area since just before midnight.

Law enforcement officers on the scene at Lincoln Memorial Hospital told News 19 that some of the windows in the medical center were blown out overnight, Lincoln Memorial was running on a generator overnight as they wait for power to be restored. As of 6:30 a.m., power has been restored at the hospital, but crews are still working to restore power to residents in the area.

Joe Wheeler EMC initially reported they had over 4,000 customers without power shortly after the storms came through Morgan/Lawrence County. As of 4 a.m. Saturday, the EMC reported just over 3,000 customers are still without power.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to reports of fallen trees across roadways, downed power lines and overturned trailers and campers. According to MCSO, deputies were going door to door to check on residents in hard-hit areas.

You can view some of the damage reports we’ve received below.

If you can safely send us a photo of storm damage, you can do so by emailing it to News 19 at photo@whnt.com.