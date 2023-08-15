PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Foley woman is accused of selling a teenage girl for sex and pornography, according to an arrest report.

Melissa Martinez-Ordonez is charged with human trafficking, selling a minor for involvement in pornography, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

A 14-year-old girl left her Foley home with someone she was familiar with earlier this year. The girl said she was sexually assaulted by several men at a home in Pensacola, according to court documents.

Investigators said the men were in the country illegally.

Martinez-Ordonez never reported it to the police. She’s accused of messaging the men demanding money from them and if they didn’t pay, she threatened to go to law enforcement.

She’s being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $770,000 bond.